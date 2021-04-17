Live

New ad slams Donald Trump's statements on women

A new ad issued by a pro-Hillary Clinton super PAC attacks Donald Trump over his past statements on women, using his own words. The ad asks, "Does Donald Trump really speak for you?" Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with more.
