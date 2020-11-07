Watch Live: Trump election press conference held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia

President Trump says a "big press conference" will be held Saturday morning at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a landscaping company in Philadelphia.

He tweeted the location and time – 11:30 a.m. ET – after posting then deleting an earlier tweet that said a "Lawyers Press Conference" would be held at 11 a.m. at "Four Seasons, Philadelphia," which seemed to suggest it would be held at a hotel.

How to watch the press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

What: Trump election press conference

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live 2020 election updates on CBSNews.com

Joe Biden edged ahead of President Trump in Pennsylvania Friday, and as of 11 p.m. ET was leading by more than 28,000 votes in the state.

The president has selected David Bossie, a longtime political adviser, to lead the effort to challenge the results in several battleground states.

In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign has taken issue with a ruling from the state's supreme court to allow mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by Friday to be accepted and counted. A hitch in the president's plan, however, is if Biden ends up leading in Pennsylvania by more votes than are received between November 4 and November 6.

Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes would be enough at this stage to win Biden the presidency, but most news outlets have not projected a winner for the state.

