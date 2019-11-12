Watch live: Trump to speak at the Economic Club of New York

President Donald Trump will speak at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, and is expected to address the state of the U.S. economy and trade talks with China.

Mr. Trump's remarks come as U.S. economic growth has slowed to roughly 2%. But despite fears earlier this year that a trade war could tip the economy into recession, the unemployment rate remains near record lows and the stock market near record highs. The status of trade negotiations is unclear, but the U.S. announced a preliminary deal in October that opens the door to a reduction in tariffs, which corporate leaders say are hurting business investment as well as broader economic growth.

