Trump reveals name of heroic dog wounded in al-Baghdadi raid

President Donald Trump has revealed the name of the heroic U.S. military dog that chased ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before he killed himself in a tunnel during last weekend's raid. In a tweet early Thursday morning, the president said the dog's name name is Conan and that he will visit the White House next week.

Mr. Trump previously tweeted a "declassified" photo of the dog and praised him as "beautiful" and "talented" during a speech Sunday announcing al-Baghdadi's demise.

The latest update came as the president responded to an earlier tweet that included a photoshopped image of him draping a medal around the dog's neck.

"Very cute recreation, but the 'live' version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week!" he wrote.

Thank you Daily Wire. Very cute recreation, but the “live” version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week! https://t.co/Z1UfhxsSpT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

The dog, a Belgian Malinois, was sent into a tunnel to subdue al-Baghdadi during the raid on a compound in Syria. Al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and three children.

A senior White House official told CBS News Monday that the administration was "working on" arrangements for the dog to visit the White House, but it might be difficult because the dog was "back at work" in the field. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the name of the dog remained classified earlier in the week.

Belgian Malinois are known for their work ethic and intelligence, and are widely used by the military and law enforcement. A Malinois named Cairo famously accompanied U.S. commandos on the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.