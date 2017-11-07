Trump delivers speech to South Korea Assembly - live-stream

President Trump is delivering a speech on North Korea to South Korean lawmakers Wednesday local time.

The address, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, in the middle of Mr. Trump's nearly two-week Asia tour. Mr. Trump has softened his rhetoric on North Korea in recent days, a change in tone from previous calls to unleash "fire and fury" and "totally destroy" North Korea, if necessary.

Shortly before the speech, Mr. Trump scrapped a last-minute attempt to visit the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea because of poor weather. The president's team flew and nearly reached the DMZ, but had to return to Seoul because of fog.

Getting ready to make a major speech to the National Assembly here in South Korea, then will be headed to China where I very much look forward to meeting with President Xi who is just off his great political victory. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

