Trump delivers remarks on tax cuts at White House -- live stream

President Trump is pushing his tax cut measure at a White House event on Thursday, before an audience of workers who say they have benefited directly from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

According to Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters, the audience at Thursday's Rose Garden event "will be over 100 workers and executives from over 40 companies that passed the savings they got from tax reform on to their employees in the form of bonuses, wage increases, employee benefits, or workforce investments."

Mr. Trump's latest comments on his tax cut come after the Congressional Budget Office predicted on Monday that the nation's federal deficit will top $1 trillion by 2020, two years earlier than prior estimates, an effect of the tax cuts and federal spending hikes.

The CBO also forecast that growth will reach 3.3 percent this year, a boost for Mr. Trump, who has committed to generating growth of at least 3 percent. The CBO expects growth to slow however to 2.4 percent in 2019.

The administration has repeatedly predicted that tax cuts, moves to repeal regulations on companies and other policies would push up the growth rate.

CBS News' Kate Gibson contributed to this report.