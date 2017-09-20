Trump, Clinton criticize each other over North Korea

President Trump tweeted his response Wednesday to Hillary Clinton's criticism of his address to the U.N. General Assembly: "After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes."

After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017



In an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night, Clinton opined that calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "Rocket Man" wasn't the way to handle the threat posed by Pyongyang, and she told Colbert what she thought Mr. Trump should have said.

"We view this as dangerous to our allies, to the region, and even to our country," she said. "We call on all nations to work with us to try to end the threat posed by Kim Jong Un, and not call him 'Rocket Man' -- the old Elton John song -- but to say it clearly: We will not tolerate any attacks on our friends or ourselves."

In his U.N. speech Tuesday, Mr. Trump had said of Kim, "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." It's a nickname he has recently started using in tweets. The president also threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" if its pursuit of nuclear weapons forces the U.S. to "defend itself or its allies."

Clinton's advice was that diplomatic efforts should be made first in dealing with the North.

"When you face dangerous situations like what is happening in North Korea, to make it clear, your first approach should always be diplomatic," Clinton told Colbert.