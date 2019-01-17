Trump retaliates against Pelosi, says he's postponing her trip abroad

President Trump appeared to retaliate against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Thursday after she asked him to postpone his State of the Union address — and hard.

In a publicly released letter, Mr. Trump told the new House speaker he is postponing her trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan "due to the shutdown." A White House official told CBS News that Pelosi and other members of Congress were scheduled to leave for the trip shortly after 3 p.m. CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports Pelosi and her staff were preparing to load buses that would take them to Andrews Base for the trip. Pelosi was scheduled to take U.S. military transportation, which Mr. Trump has the ability to halt, a senior White House official told CBS News. Mr. Trump said Pelosi could still use commercial transportation for the trip.

Pelosi had written to the president on Wednesday asking him to delay his State of the Union address, as the ongoing government shutdown would mean federal law enforcement officers would be working the event without pay. Mr. Trump did not specifically respond to Pelosi's State of the Union address request in his letter — but the point was clear.

"Due to the shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed," Mr. Trump wrote. "We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure that you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate."

The speaker's trip was a closely held secret, and a source familiar with the situation stressed that it is irresponsible and reckless for Mr. Trump to tell the world Pelosi was headed to a war zone — particularly since the president was just in Iraq and saw how much care had to be taken to keep the trip secret and secure, CBS News' Olivia Gazis reports.

Trump's letter to Nancy Pelosi

But a number of high-profile Trump administration officials will be heading to Davos, Switzerland, for an economic forum next week, and Mr. Trump himself made a trip to Iraq to visit troops over the Christmas holiday.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Ed O'Keefe and Fin Gomez contributed reporting.