Pelosi asks Trump to delay State of the Union address because of shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is formally asking President Trump to delay his State of the Union address scheduled for Jan. 29, or to submit his thoughts in writing instead.

In a letter sent Wednesday morning to the White House, Pelosi cited potential security concerns given that federal agencies are stretched thin, given their furloughed or unpaid workforce.

"Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government reopens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has reopened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th," Pelosi wrote.

The State of the Union, since the start of the modern fiscal budgeting year in 1977, "has never been delivered during a government shutdown," Pelosi noted. Pelosi invited Mr. Trump to give the address earlier this month.

According to the Constitution, Mr. Trump could simply submit his thoughts on the state of the country in writing if he so chooses. George Washington delivered an in-person address to Congress when he served as president, but in-person appearances on the matter didn't become the norm until former president Woodrow Wilson began doing so in 1913.

It is yet unclear if Mr. Trump will go along with Pelosi's request. CBS News has asked the White House about the letter.

The current partial government shutdown is now the longest on record, surpassing the previous record in the Clinton era from 1995-1996. And there is no end in sight.

The White House and Democrats appear to be at an impasse, as security lines grow longer at U.S. airports, and hundreds of thousands of federal employees, including members of the Coast Guard, go without pay.