Trump cancels Mar-a-Lago departure amid government shutdown threat

President Trump has canceled his Friday departure to his club Mar-a-Lago in Florida, with a government shutdown looking increasingly likely.

As recently as this morning, the president's schedule still listed his departure for Palm Beach. The House passed a spending deal Thursday night, but its fate in the Senate appears uncertain. Funding for the government runs out at midnight, if Congress fails to pass a spending deal. On Friday morning, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the chances of a shutdown are "50-50."

It's unclear if Mr. Trump will leave for Florida later this weekend.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence still plans to fly to the Middle East for meetings there, as planned.

"The vice president's meetings with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Israel are integral to America's national security and diplomatic objectives, therefore the vice president will travel to the Middle East as scheduled," said Alyssa Farah, Pence's press secretary.