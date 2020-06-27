Polls show Trump trailing Biden in several key states Joe Biden is leading President Trump in several key battleground states despite the pandemic forcing him to cut back on campaigning. Polls show the former vice president leading Mr. Trump in Georgia and North Carolina, and even narrowly ahead in Texas. He continues the search for a running mate, with one-on-one interviews with potential candidates set to begin after July 4. Ed O'Keefe reports on the upcoming election, and the primaries some states held this week.