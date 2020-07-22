Watch live: President Trump holds a press conference

President Trump is holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon, his second in two days after announcing on Monday that he would be resuming daily briefings previously led by the White House coronavirus task force. Mr. Trump's appearance comes as coronavirus cases continue to climb in several states.

Mr. Trump has shifted his message on the importance of wearing facial coverings in recent days, tweeting a picture of himself wearing a mask on Monday and saying on Tuesday that masks "have an impact."

"Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," Mr. Trump said during his briefing on Tuesday. He later added that he "will use it gladly, no problem with it." The president largely resisted wearing a mask in public for months and had previously downplayed their importance, noting in an interview with CBS News last week that health experts initially recommended that Americans not wear facial coverings.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

How to watch President Trump's press briefing today

What: President Trump holds a press conference

President Trump holds a press conference Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

The White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Watch on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile streaming device.

It is unclear whether Mr. Trump will be accompanied by any members of the coronavirus task force on Wednesday. He appeared at the podium solo during his briefing on Tuesday, although he said that task force member Dr. Deborah Birx was "right outside" as he spoke.

The U.S. has seen nearly 4 million confirmed coronavirus cases, and over 142,000 people in the country have died due to the virus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.