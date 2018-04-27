Trump and Angela Merkel hold joint news conference — live updates

President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel managed to fit in a joint news conference during her brief three-hour visit to the White House, her first trip outside Germany since she narrowly won re-election to her fourth term.

The two were expected to discuss trade and security issues, likely including the Iran nuclear deal, as the president considers withdrawing from it. Merkel is also probably concerned about the fact that the European Union exemption from the steel and aluminum tariffs levied by Mr. Trump is about to expire. As the deadline for certifying the Iran deal quickly approaches, Mr. Trump addressed Iran and the deal in general terms.

"We must ensure that this murderous regime does not even get close to a nuclear weapon," Mr. Trump said.

The subject of Korea has already come up, as the North and the South have pledged to seek a formal end to the Korean War by the end of the year and to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons. They have not specified how they would achieve this.

In the news conference, Mr. Trump said he is looking forward to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I will be meeting with Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks, we look forward to that," he said, thanking Merkel for her help in the "maximum pressure" campaign on North Korea.

The president said they will "not repeat" the mistakes of past administrations.

In a meeting with Merkel before lunch, Mr. Trump said he doesn't think Kim is "playing," although other administrations were "played like a fiddle" because the U.S. had different leaders.