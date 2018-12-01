Trump and first lady to attend funeral of George H.W. Bush

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend a funeral for George H.W. Bush in Washington, D.C, the White House announced Saturday morning.

The former president passed late Friday at the age of 94. Mr. Trump, said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, will designate Wednesday as a national day of mourning. The White House has already lowered its flag in honor of the former president.

"The president and first lady were notified late last night of President George H.W. Bush's passing," Sanders said in a statement. "President Trump is scheduled to speak with President George W. Bush this morning and offer his condolences on behalf of himself, the first lady, and the entire country. A state funeral is being arranged with all of the accompanying support and honors. The president will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day Of Mourning. He and the first lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C."

Mr. Trump — although he had little interaction with the late president — still has stirred controversy in his comments about him. Mr. Trump, in his statement remembering former President George H.W. Bush, mentioned the late former president's "thousand points of of light" comment in a 1988 Republican National Convention speech. But Mr. Trump appeared to mock that very "thousand points of light" remark at a rally earlier this year,

"The thousand points of light, what the hell was that by the way? Thousand points of light, what did that mean, does anyone know?" Mr. Trump mused at a July rally in Montana. "I know one thing, Make America Great Again we understand."

Details for former George H.W. Bush's memorial are still in the planning stages.

