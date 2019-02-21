Live

Trump hosts African American History Month reception — live updates

/ CBS News

President Trump will host a reception at the White House's East Room for African American History Month Thursday night. 

The president is facing heavy criticism from Democrats and some Republicans for issuing a national emergency proclamation last week to access billions of dollars to fund his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. House Democrats are expected to introduce a resolution Friday designed to terminate the White House's declaration.

First published on February 21, 2019

