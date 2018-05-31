Trump administration imposes tariffs on steel, aluminum imports from Europe, Canada, Mexico

The Trump administration announced that the U.S will impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports from Europe, Canada and Mexico, as a previously designated exemption expires tonight at midnight. Mr. Trump announced back in March that the United States would slap tariffs on such imports, citing national security interests. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Canada, Mexico and the EU will now be placed under a 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 precent on aluminum once the deadline hits Thursday night.

"As to Canada, Mexico, you will recall that the reason for the deferral had been pending the outcome of the NAFTA talks. As have been released publicly, those talks are taking longer than we had hoped. There is no longer a very precise date when they may be concluded and therefore they were added into the list of those who will bear tariffs," explained Ross on a background call with reporters Thursday morning.

Ross, however, does not expect trade talks to be derailed because of the U.S' move. He also expected NAFTA negotiations to continue despite the new barriers slapped on the U.S.'s neighbors to the north and south, and pointed to the fact that negotiations continue with China despite the barriers slapped on them previously by the united states.

U.S. and European officials held last-ditch talks in Paris on Thursday to try to reach a deal, though hopes are low and fears of a trade war are mounting.

"Global trade is not a gunfight at the OK Corral," France's finance minister quipped after meeting Ross. "It's not about who attacks whom, and then wait and see who is still standing at the end."

Ross said while some progress was made in discussions with the European commission "they also did not get to the point where it was warranted either to give continued temporary exemption or permanent exemption." Ross noted that Mr. Trump has the ability unilaterally to "increase tariffs, decrease tariffs, eliminate them, impose quotas instead, impose a combination of quotas and tariffs, more or less to do anything he wishes subsequent to today and therefore there is potential flexibility going forward."

In a presidential proclamation released Thursday morning, President Trump writes that agreed with Secretary Ross' assessment that "aluminum articles are being imported into the United States in such quantities and under such circumstances as to threaten to impair the national security of the United States."

The tariffs are likely to go into effect on the EU with an announcement before Friday's deadline, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

The EU has previously threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. orange juice, peanut butter and other goods in return for the U.S. moving forward with its tariff plans. Fears of a global trade war are already weighing on investor confidence and could hinder the global economic upturn. European officials argue that tit-for-tat tariffs will hurt growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

Mexico's Ministry of Economy has already responded by vowing to impose "equivalent measures to various products in the face of U.S. protectionist measures."

"Faced with tariffs imposed by the U.S., Mexico will impose equivalent measures to various products such as flat steel (hot and cold foil, including coated and various tubes), lamps, pork legs and shoulders, sausages and food preparations, apples, grapes, blueberries, various cheeses, among others, up to an amount comparable to the level of affectation. This measure will be in force until the U.S. government eliminates the imposed taxes," a translated statement read from the ministry.

The statement added that "Mexico reiterates its openness to constructive dialogue with the U.S., its support for the international trading system and its rejection of unilateral protectionist measures."

President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement "I am concerned by this decision. The EU believes these unilateral US tariffs are unjustified and at odds with World Trade Organisation rules. This is protectionism, pure and simple."

The Commission also said following the announcement that the EU will seek to "rebalance the situation by targeting a list of U.S. products with additional duties." The commission says that tariffs in response will "reflect the damage caused by the new U.S. trade restrictions on EU products" and that a list of U.S. products is already prepared.

Asked what the Trump administration's message to farmers who will likely be impacted by retaliatory maneuvers by Canada and Mexico, Ross offered this explanation:

"Let's see what evolves as things go forward. The president is a great supporter of the farming community and as you may be aware, earlier directed sec Perdue to take whatever methods he could to offset" retaliation.

