Trump adds attorney John Lauro to legal team for special counsel's 2020 election probe

Washington — Former President Donald Trump has added attorney John Lauro to the legal team representing him in matters related to special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's actions after the 2020 presidential election, the Trump campaign confirmed Thursday.

The addition of Lauro comes after Trump said he has been informed by Smith's office that he is the target of a criminal investigation. Smith has been investigating alleged attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election, including the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Smith's office cited three federal statutes in its letter informing Trump that he is a target of the investigation, according to a senior Trump source. Two of the statutes relate to conspiracy to commit an offense or to defraud the U.S., and deprivation of rights under color of law. The third includes potential charges ranging from obstruction of an official proceeding to tampering with a witness, victim or informant.

The addition of Lauro to Trump's legal team was first reported by CNN. Lauro is based in New York City, but is also licensed to practice in Washington, D.C., and Florida. The federal grand jury conducting the 2020 election probe is based in Washington.

Given his experience as a legal contributor to multiple television networks, Lauro is no stranger to the spotlight, and he plans to appear on television to speak on the former president's behalf.

Trump is already facing criminal charges stemming from Smith's parallel investigation into his handling of classified materials. He also faces more than three dozen state charges in New York, where he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury investigating an alleged "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty in both cases and said the investigations are politically motivated as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination.