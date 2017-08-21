Trump addresses nation on new Afghanistan strategy -- live updates

President Trump addresses the nation at 9 p.m. ET from Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia about the path forward for U.S. engagement in Afghanistan.

The administration had been exploring possible options for a new strategy for months, but the decision was delayed over concerns that the U.S.-led coalition is not winning the fight against the Taliban, al Qaeda and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

In June, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reported that the Pentagon had been making plans to send additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan, with the number expected to be between 3,000 and 5,000 troops.

The Trump administration had also been considering a plan proposed by Blackwater founder Erik Prince to privatize a large portion of the U.S. effort in Afghanistan in which 5,000 private military contractors would replace U.S. troops that assist the Afghan army.

Ahead of Mr. Trump's forthcoming remarks, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke over the phone with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, and Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani. According to a read-out of the calls, the topic of discussion was "how the United States would like to work with each country to stabilize South Asia through a new, integrated regional strategy."

CBS News' Margaret Brennan reported that prior to Mr. Trump's speech, Vice President Mike Pence was to speak with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, at Mr. Trump's request.

Mr. Trump's address comes after he's spent two weeks at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and experiencing the most tumultuous week in his presidency last week after the way he handled the terror attack and violence ignited by white supremacists in Charlottesville.

Live updates below.