House Speaker Mike Johnson invites Trump to address joint session of Congress in March

Washington — House Speaker Mike Johnson on Saturday invited President Trump to address a joint session of Congress in March, marking his first chance to address both chambers since he returned to office.

"It is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite President Donald Trump to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, to share his America First vision for our future," Johnson wrote in a social media post announcing the invitation.

Presidents typically address a joint session of Congress early on in their tenure to outline a vision or agenda, before delivering State of the Union addresses to lawmakers in subsequent years. Johnson praised Mr. Trump in his letter to the president, saying thanks to his " strong leadership and bold action" over the last week, that vision has begun to take shape.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson looks on as President Trump delivers remarks in Emancipation Hall during inauguration ceremonies at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"America's Golden Age has begun," Johnson said in the letter, echoing a line from Mr. Trump's inaugural address. Johnson added that "the United States is already experiencing a resurgence of patriotism, unity, and hope for the future."

Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said the Trump administration and the 119th Congress — with GOP control of both the House and Senate — will "have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential in our nation's history."

The invitation comes as Republican leaders met with the president in recent days as they continue to chart a path forward on an ambitious legislative agenda that's expected to address border security, energy and taxes, among other things. Meanwhile, the president issued a flurry of wide-ranging executive actions since returning to the White House undoing Biden administration mandates and implementing his "America first" policies.