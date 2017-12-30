2 men arraigned in quadruple homicide in Troy, New York

TROY, N.Y. -- Two men have been arrested on murder charges in the deaths of two women and two children in Troy, New York. Justin Mann, 24, and James White, 38, pleaded not guilty to murder charges Saturday. Both are from Schenectady.

The Times-Union reports that Mann appeared to break down as he was led out of court. Both men are being held in county jail.

A property manager found 36-year-old Shanta Myers; her children, 11-year-old Jeremiah Myers and 5-year-old Shanise Myers; and 22-year-old Brandi Mells in a basement apartment along the Hudson River, just north of Albany on Tuesday. Police say the two women were in a relationship.

CBS affiliate WRGB reports that the Troy Boys & Girls Club set up a GoFundMe to help the family with burial and funeral costs.

Police Chief John Tedesco sad he had "never seen savagery like this" in 42 years in law enforcement.

WRGB reports the two men will appear in court for preliminary hearings on Jan. 4.