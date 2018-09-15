Florence: Tropical Storm moves into South Carolina

Florence fast facts:

Florence made landfall as a hurricane near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, Friday morning.

Florence was located about 15 miles west-northwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina as of 11 p.m. Friday.

A mother and an infant were killed when a tree fell onto their home in Wilmington. Police said the father was taken to a nearby hospital.

Tornadoes are possible in southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina through Saturday night.

Soldiers from Fort Campbell and Fort Drum are being deployed to North Carolina to assist with response and recovery efforts. CBS News Pentagon correspondent David Martin confirms companies of high water trucks are being sent.



Over 927,865 (738,826 in North Carolina and 189,039 in South Carolina) homes and businesses were without power late Friday night.

Re-entry to parts of North Carolina's Outer Banks is expected to begin on Saturday, Sept. 15. Residents and property owners will have access to the areas north of Oregon Inlet. Visitors (vacationers and guests) will be allowed entry to the area beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16.



Nearly 2,100 flights have been canceled through Saturday.

11 million Americans live in areas under storm watches and warnings. NOAA

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Florence is crawling slowly across South Carolina as life-threatening storm surges and strong winds are expected to continue overnight, amid a rising inland flood threat. Forecasters say catastrophic freshwater flooding is expected over parts of North Carolina and South Carolina ahead.

At least five people have died in the storm.

As Florence moves further inland over the coming days, the storm is expected to gradually weaken. Forecasters say it could become a depression by Saturday night.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter on Friday night that Morehead City had received 23.04 inches of rain with more heavy rain coming.

Forecasters have issued what they call a a flash flood emergency, saying areas of surrounding Carteret County are flooding that have never flooded before.

Forecasters say it is especially dangerous after dark because people trying to escape may not realize how deep flood water is on roads.

Officials recommend anyone whose home starts to flood get to the highest point they can and call 911.

About 500 people had to be rescued in flooding early Friday in New Bern, which is about 30 miles north of Morehead City.

"WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU," the city tweeted around 2 a.m. Friday. "You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU."

Boat teams including volunteers rescued some 360 residents, including Sadie Marie Holt, 67, who first tried to row out of her neighborhood during Florence's assault.

"The wind was so hard, the waters were so hard ... We got thrown into mailboxes, houses, trees," said Holt, who had stayed at home because of a doctor's appointment that was later canceled. She was eventually rescued by a boat crew; 140 more awaited assistance.

Ashley Warren and boyfriend Chris Smith managed to paddle away from their home in a boat with their two dogs and were left her shaken.

"Honestly, I grew up in Wilmington. I love hurricanes. But this one has been an experience for me," she said. "We might leave."

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina



Pamlico Sound, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers



A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina



Pamlico Sound



Storm surge potential: