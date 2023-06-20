Tropical Storm Bret no longer forecast as a hurricane; may hit the Lesser Antilles in coming days

Why Tropical Storm Bret is gaining strength in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two systems in the Atlantic Ocean that could develop into more severe storms. One of the systems, Tropical Storm Bret, is expected to hit the Lesser Antilles in the coming days, while another will likely become a tropical depression.

Bret, currently a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, was expected to further strengthen into a hurricane when the National Hurricane Center issued a forecast on Tuesday morning. But by early Tuesday afternoon, forecasters said that would likely no longer be the case.

Aside from Tropical Storm Bret, we're watching a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic that now has a high chance (🔴) of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days while moving westward toward the central tropical Atlantic.https://t.co/DboWSR44Dt pic.twitter.com/lqLjDQB7Vu — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 20, 2023

"All of the global models show Bret opening up into a trough in 2 to 4 days as it's passing the Lesser Antilles or after it moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea," the National Hurricane Center said in its latest forecast. "As a result, Bret's forecast intensity in the NHC prediction has been decreased, still allowing for the possibility of some strengthening, but keeping the system below hurricane strength."

Should it still find a way to strengthen into a hurricane, Bret — which is currently the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season — would be the first named hurricane of the season.

The storm is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles islands "through early Thursday" before moving across them through the night as a tropical storm, the national forecasting service said. The Lesser Antilles are comprised of numerous island nations and territories, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, and Trinidad and Tobago, among others.

Flooding, strong winds and dangerous waves continue to be a risk in those islands, forecasters warned.

"Given the larger-than-usual uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, it is too early to specify the location and magnitude of where Bret's associated hazards could occur. However, everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret," forecasters said.

Here are the 11 am AST Tuesday, June 20 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Bret.https://t.co/ec3eaZeV7r pic.twitter.com/6R5MCmZql3 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 20, 2023

The second system, dubbed AL93, is a tropical wave "several hundred miles" away from the Cabo Verde Islands. The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning that conditions surrounding that system appear as though a "tropical depressional will likely form during the next couple of days." As of 8 a.m. ET, there's a 70% chance of that happening within 48 hours.

According to NOAA, tropical waves are when long areas of relatively low pressure move east to west across the tropics. These systems can lead to tropical cyclones. It becomes a tropical cyclone when maximum sustained winds hit 38 mph.

Weather Channel Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that Bret is a "unique" storm.

"We usually don't get our second named storm until mid-July. Also, it formed far out in the Atlantic, where storms usually get their start much later," she said. "And the first hurricane of the season doesn't typically happen until August."

Last year's first named hurricane, Danielle, didn't form until September.

Abrams said the reason for this early start is two-fold: low shear and warm waters. Both of these factors have become more present this year with El Niño's return.

"Things can change quickly so the time to prepare is now," she said.