Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic Ocean

What meteorologists are tracking as Atlantic hurricane season officially begins

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, making it the second named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm had 40 mph sustained winds at 5 p.m., ET, and is tracking west at 21 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters said the storm could strengthen into a hurricane in the next few days.

While it is too early to precisely forecast the storm's path, forecasters said people in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should continue to monitor the forecast.