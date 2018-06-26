Second shooting at California state park where dad was killed while camping with daughters

Sheriffs in Los Angeles confirm a second shooting at Malibu Creek State Park where Tristan Beaudette was killed early Friday inside his tent while camping with his two young daughters. His daughters, ages 2 and 4, were unharmed.

The victim's brother told our Los Angeles station KCBS there were two holes in Beaudette's tent, one in the top and one on the side. Police have not confirmed if the holes were bullet holes. Sheriff's detectives say they still don't know why Beaudette was killed or who was responsible, reports CBS News correspondent Carter Evans.

Beaudette was shot at about 4:45 a.m., sleeping in a tent with his daughters.

"They found that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene," Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Wally Bracks said.

Malibu Creek State Park covers some 8,000 acres in the Santa Monica Mountains about 30 miles west of Los Angeles. Officials say the park's 63 campsites were nearly full. Investigators were seen focusing on two campsites in particular – 49 and 51 – near the north end of the camping area. Sheriffs confirm there was another shooting in the area around the same time Monday morning when a man's car was hit with a gunshot.

Last year, Meliss Tatangelo had a similar experience.

"I walked around in the back, and at first I thought it was a joke," Tatangelo said.

She posted a video to Facebook in January of 2017 showing where her Honda was shot while she was at the park.

"Then my boyfriend walked around and he was like, 'That's a bullet hole.' And I was like, 'It is, right?'" Tatangelo said.

So far investigators are not linking any of the incidents.

"So they are aware there were other shootings. However, it doesn't seem to be related," Bracks said.

"I saw the pride that he felt, the big smile, the joy, he loved them so much," Rabbi Arnold Rachlis said. He remembered Beaudette as a man devoted to his wife and two young daughters.

"Whether it was intentional or random, it's still a horrible tragedy and represents the loss of a husband, the loss of a father," Rachlis said.

Beaudette was married to his high school sweetheart, Erica Wu. In a statement, the family said "Tristan was happiest out in nature and spent every chance he could hiking, biking and camping with his family." They said their grief is "indescribable."

The campgrounds are closed after two shootings in the last five days.