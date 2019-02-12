Police use pepper balls on angry crowd after Travis Scott postpones Oklahoma show

Travis Scott's "Astroworld" was not the fantasyland he imagined it would be on Monday night. The rapper's concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was postponed due to technical difficulties, but some fans still showed up to the BOK Center and police used pepper balls to disperse the crowd.

About an hour and a half ahead of the scheduled sold-out concert, Scott tweeted that he was "so sorry" he couldn't perform. His show features an elaborate theme park-like experience, including an on-stage rollercoaster. "We had last minute production issues and I can't give y'all an incomplete show," Scott wrote. "Rescheduled to March 26 all tix still valid. Everyone get home safe." BOK Center tweeted a similar message, blaming "technical production issues" for the postponement.

Some fans received the announcement too late and still showed up at the venue. The crowd of frustrated fans started getting rowdy outside the BOK Center, "just a little bit by throwing stuff at the building and attempting to get into the building," Tulsa Police Sgt. Jeremy Noland said, according to CBS Tulsa affiliate KOTV. "So we had to use pepper balls in order to assist the dispersement of the crowd."

Police say a glass door was also damaged, which is seen in one of the many witness videos posted on social media. One video shows someone throw an object at the glass door, cracking it, as fans crowded around a barrier in front of the venue. Another video posted by the same Twitter user shows fans chanting, "Let us in!"

Another chaotic video shows the crowd dispersing after police responded. "People started throwing guard rails at the doors and was able to open one of the doors, then people rushed the door.... so cops came out and started shooting paintballs filled with mace," the Twitter user wrote.

Several other Twitter users tweeted about their experiences outside the venue, with one person writing: "The crowd scattered after @TulsaPolice shot pepper balls into the crowd. My throat is still itchy."

Some fans were frustrated because they drove hours to the concert and paid $200 a ticket, KOTV reported, although Scott promised the tickets would be honored when the show is rescheduled.

Tulsa Police said the crowd was cleared within minutes and no fans or officers were hurt. No one was arrested. "We want them to enjoy their concert and we want them to get here safely," Sgt. Noland said.