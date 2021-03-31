Pentagon announces new policies on transgender troops, reversing Trump-era ban

The Pentagon announced Wednesday changes to its policies regarding transgender troops including prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity and wider access to medical care. The changes will take effect in 30 days.

President Joe Biden in an executive order in January reversed the Trump-era ban on transgender troops serving in the military and directed the Department of Defense to submit a report to the president on their progress in implementing the directive in 60 days.

The review wrapped up last week, and the Pentagon announced the changes on Wednesday to coincide with Trans Day of Visibility.

As per the instructions on Wednesday, the Pentagon's revised policies restore 2016 service guidelines – they prohibit discrimination on gender identity and provide a means to access into the military in one's self-identified gender and provide a path to those in service for medical treatment and gender transition to one's self-identified gender

The ban on transgender troops was announced by former President Donald Trump in 2017 and took effect in 2019.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in his confirmation said he supports reversing the ban and if "you're qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve."