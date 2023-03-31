Transgender Day of Visibility rally held at Minnesota State Capitol Transgender Day of Visibility rally held at Minnesota State Capitol 07:07

MINNEAPOLIS -- Across the country, Friday is a day to celebrate the accomplishments and victories of transgender and gender non-conforming people. It's the international Transgender Day of Visibility, which was founded in 2009.

Minnesota lawmakers recently passed legislation, which Gov. Tim Walz signed into law, that aimed to make Minnesota a "refuge" for transgender people. Those pushing the legislation forward said it would protect trans patients and providers of gender-affirming care from legal action in other states where such care is banned or restricted, creating a safe haven in Minnesota.

Walz had earlier signed an executive order designed to protect gender-affirming care.

Officials also used Friday to remind residents that Minneapolis was the first American city to bar gender identity-based discrimination vis-à-vis amendments made to the Civil Rights Ordinance in 1975. It was also the first city to have two Black transgender members of its city council.

"As the only Black Trans woman elected to public office in the United States, I want to say Happy Transgender Day of Visibility," said Minneapolis Council President Andrea Jenkins. "At a time when the transgender community, especially our young people, are experiencing deep pain from having our rights jeopardized by legislatures across the country, I am proud to say the City of Minneapolis and the State of Minnesota is a welcoming community that will see you, respect you, and honor your right to live and be treated with dignity and respect."

Mayor Frey also said that he was proud to work alongside Jenkins, and said the holiday is a "day to uplift and celebrate the accomplishments of our transgender and gender non-conforming community."

There will also be a rally at the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday.

On the national scene, President Biden on Friday called for an end to attacks on transgender Americans. He says the Administration is providing emergency mental health resources especially for young people. They can call 988, then press 3 to speak with a counselor trained to support LGBTQIA+ youth.