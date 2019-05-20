"Trade War" song with anti-U.S. lyrics goes viral in China

The U.S.-China trade war has set off one unlikely success: a Chinese pop song about the economic clash. It expresses anti-American views — and it's a huge hit on China's social media.

The song, called "Trade War," has gone viral on the Chinese messaging app WeChat as trade tensions escalate between the world's two biggest economies. Bloomberg News reports the song opens with a chorus of men singing lyrics that translate as, "Trade war! Trade war! Not afraid of the outrageous challenge! Not afraid of the outrageous challenge! A trade war is happening over the Pacific Ocean!" Another line in the song talks about beating the "perpetrator" of the war.

The song's producer and lyricist, Zhao Liangtian, told Bloomberg News he set it to the tune of an anti-Japanese song from the 1965 Chinese film "Tunnel War."

"I chose 'Tunnel War' because that is reminiscent of the similar situation that China is facing today," Zhao told Bloomberg. "Since the trade war broke out, I felt the urge to do something."

Zhao said he circulated the song's lyrics online last year to little notice, but he paid to finally produce the music track earlier this month after President Trump threatened another round of tariffs on China.

The U.S. and China have been trading blows on tariffs, setting off economic shockwaves in markets worldwide. Stocks for major American companies that rely on Chinese production and resources — including Apple, Tesla and Boeing — have taken a beating.

More economic anxiety came after the U.S. banned sales to the Chinese tech giant Huawei, accusing it of making moves to harm American interests. Tech stocks tumbled on Monday as a result.

China's state-run media has taken aim at the U.S. during the trade dispute, with TV commentaries and social media propaganda mocking the U.S. and vowing to fight back.