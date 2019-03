Se esperan tormentas y granizadas en estos estados

Mosque attacked during "most attended" time

At least 49 people were killed in two separate mosque attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday. Dr. Thalib Mowjood was attending a conference nearby at the time of the massacre. He has visited one of the two mosques that were attacked and knows several people who would have been praying inside. Mowjood joins "CBS This Morning" by phone to discuss what he knows about the mosque.