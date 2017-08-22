Top U.S. commander says first new forces will arrive in Afghanistan soon

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- The top U.S commander for the Middle East says the first deployments of new U.S. forces will arrive in Afghanistan "pretty quickly.'"

Gen. Joseph Votel estimates it could take days or a few weeks. He says that "what's most important for us now is to get some capabilities in to have an impact on the current fighting season."

Votel spent last weekend in Afghanistan. He spoke on Tuesday to reporters traveling with him to Saudi Arabia.

This comes after President Trump outlined a plan Monday night for Afghanistan that would eliminate arbitrary timetables and base further military operations on ground conditions. He made clear that while his initial instinct was to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, he's changed his mind. The president, however, did not explicitly say his strategy will call for more troops to deploy and said he couldn't share specific numbers.