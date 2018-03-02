See the 10 most-watched Oscars acceptance speeches

The Academy Awards are right around the corner, and Oscar buffs can take a trip down memory lane with the show's top 10 most-watched acceptance speeches on YouTube. The speeches include a kiss, a fall, an "alright, alright, alright" and more. Keep reading to learn more about what made the acceptance speeches so noteworthy.

10. Adrien Brody wins best actor for "The Pianist" in 2003

Adrian Brody's best actor win was a talker -- because he planted a big kiss on presenter Halle Berry when he got on stage. Berry has since said about the kiss on "Watch What Happens Live," "I was like, 'What the f**k is happening right now?' That was what was going through my mind." But she gave him a pass, saying, "And because I was there the year before and I know the feeling of being out of your body, I just f**king went with it."

9. Sandra Bullock wins best actress for "The Blind Side" in 2010

Sandra Bullock joked to the audience, "Did I really earn this, or did I just wear you all down?" But the actress got serious as she thanked all of her colleagues and said about the movie, "I would like to thank what this film is about, for me, which are the moms that take care of the babies and the children no matter where they come from. Those moms and parents never get thanked. I, in particular, failed to thank one. So ... if I can take this moment to thank Helga B. for not letting me ride in cars with boys until I was 18 because she was right."

8. Natalie Portman wins best actress for "Black Swan" in 2011

A pregnant and teary Natalie Portman accepted the award for best actress in 2011. She thanked everyone who helped launch her career as a child, and those who helped her sustain it as she grew older. She thanked directors over the year, thanking "everyone who's ever hired me: Luc Besson, who gave me my first job when I was eleven years old; Mike Nichols, who has been my hero and my champion for the past decade; and now Darren Aronofsky."

7. Tom Hanks wins best actor for "Forrest Gump" in 1995

The best actor Oscar for "Forrest Gump" was Tom Hanks' second Academy Award in two years. He said of his disbelief, "I feel as though I'm standing on magic legs in a special effects process shot that is too unbelievable to imagine and far too costly to make a reality. But here is my mark, and there is where I'm supposed to look. And believe me, the power and the pleasure and the emotion of this moment is a constant the speed of light."

6. Roberto Benigni wins best actor for "Life is Beautiful" in 1999

Roberto Benigni was so excited to win his Oscar that he stood on his chair and climbed through seats in the audience before hopping onto the stage to accept his award.

5. Jennifer Lawrence wins best actress for "Silver Linings Playbook" in 2013

It's easy to see why Jennifer Lawrence's speech has been viewed so many times: She tripped on her way up to receive her award. She tripped again at the Oscars the following year. You can watch the video of her speech here.

4. Kate Winslet wins best actress for "The Reader" in 2009

Kate Winslet's Oscars win came after five nominations. She admitted that she had been dreaming about the day for a long time, ""I'd be lying if I hadn't made a version of this speech before. I was probably eight and staring into the bathroom mirror. I feel very fortunate to have made it all the way from there to here." Looking back, her speech was also noteworthy for another reason: Winslet did not thank Harvey Weinstein, which she later said was deliberate.

3. Matthew McConaughey wins best actor for "Dallas Buyers Club" in 2014

Matthew McConaughey delivered a rousing Oscars acceptance speech that was very much his style. He dedicated the award to his hero, who he said is McConaughey in 10 years -- the actor said his hero is "always 10 years away." The actor closed off his speech with his signature line, "Alright, alright, alright."

2. Heath Ledger wins posthumous award for best supporting actor for "The Dark Knight" in 2009

Heath Ledger won the Oscar for best supporting actor in 2009, but the actor had passed away in early 2008. His family accepted the award on his behalf in a very emotional moment.

Leonardo DiCaprio wins best actor for "The Revenant" in 2016

The actor used his Oscars platform to speak about environmentalism and climate change.

"Climate change is real, it is happening right now," he said. "It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating."