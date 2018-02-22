Man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Postal worker in Texas

DALLAS -- An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a United States Postal Service worker in Texas, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports. According to police, 25-year-old Donnie Ferrell was arrested Wednesday night. He's currently being held without bond.

Tony Mosby, 58, was shot and killed early Monday morning while driving along Interstate 30 in Dallas.

Upon their arrival, officers located Mosby inside the 18-wheeler, which was parked in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

"On behalf of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Mosby family for the tragic loss of their loved one," said Thomas Noyes, inspector in charge of the Fort Worth Division. "The cooperation among federal and local law enforcement agencies in this matter is a prime example of how we work best when we work together."

"With this arrest, we take a crucial step towards ensuring that the person allegedly responsible for this senseless murder is brought to justice," added U.S. attorney Nealy Cox.

According to the arrest affidavit, road rage prompted Ferrell to allegedly shoot Mosby. Authorities say Ferrell became angry after Mosby made a hand gesture while passing him on the freeway.

The investigation is ongoing.

Because Mosby was a Federal employee, the resources of the U.S. Postal Inspectors and the FBI were added to help Dallas Police investigate the case.

Monday night the U.S. Postal Service said it was offering up to a $50,000 reward regarding this case.