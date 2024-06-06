2 women suspected in Colorado double-homicide arrested by SWAT team in Arizona

Two women wanted in connection with a double-homicide case in Colorado have been arrested in northwest Arizona, authorities said Wednesday.

Mohave County Sheriff's officials said 43-year-old Toni Gurule and 42-year-old Suzzette Salyer remain jailed without bond as they await extradition.

They said the women were arrested by a SWAT team after a standoff Saturday at a home in Topock, a small community north of Lake Havasu City near the Arizona-California border.

Officials said chemical agents were deployed into the home, prompting Gurule to come out. After a second round of chemical agents was deployed, Salyer exited the home.

Sheriff's officials in Colorado's Fremont County said Gurule and Salyer were among three people indicted April 30 on two counts each of first-degree murder and kidnapping, and warrants for their arrests were issued.

CBS Colorado reported that in 2022 investigators obtained a court order to collect DNA samples from the two suspects.

The charges stemmed from the deaths of 25-year-old Ryan Roth and 36-year-old Rodolfo Santillan-Reyes, authorities said.

The bodies of the two men were discovered in February 2022 in a Phantom Canyon ravine about 40 miles southwest of Colorado Springs.

Colorado authorities said a third suspect in the case - a 45-year-old man - was arrested on a homicide charge last month while he was in federal custody in Englewood on separate drug and weapons charges.