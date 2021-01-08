Watch Live: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Health Secretary Rachel Levine give COVID-19 update

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine are holding a COVID-19 update Friday, after more than 10,000 new cases and 215 coronavirus deaths were reported in the state.

More than 700,000 cases have been reported across Pennsylvania, according to its health department.

How to watch Wolf and Levine's COVID-19 update today

What: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine give a briefing on COVID-19 in the state

Date: Friday, January 8, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Online stream: Live on CBSN Pittsburgh



There are 5,491 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those, 1,113 patients are in the intensive care unit.

The statewide positivity rate for the week of December 25-31 stood at 15%.

