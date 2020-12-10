Watch Live: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf holds press conference as new COVID-19 restrictions expected

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine are holding a virtual press conference Thursday to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state and encourage residents to remain vigilant. They are speaking as new restrictions are expected, CBS Pittsburgh and CBS Philly report.

The state is looking to impose restrictions to last three weeks, through Christmas and New Year's. The restrictions are aimed at flattening the curve and avoiding a holiday surge, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

How to watch Governor Wolf and Secretary of Health Levine give COVID-19 update

What: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine host a virtual press conference to give an update on COVID-19.

Sources told the station the restrictions include prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants, allowing takeout only and closing businesses like movie theaters and gyms. Casinos and institutions like libraries and museums were also under consideration for suspension of operations. New restrictions should go into effect this weekend.

Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh confirmed in a Wednesday news conference that she has been part of discussions on proposed restrictions, but could not confirm details on what was going to be regulated, nor the timing of an announcement, according to CBS Philly.

Officials from Allegheny County also said they have also been part of deliberations with the state, and expected an announcement soon, but said that this would not be "a total shutdown" of businesses.

Wolf said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but was "feeling well" and didn't have any symptoms. He said he was continuing to perform his duties remotely.

"My positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease," Wolf said in a statement. He asked Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, and keep a social distance from people outside of their households.

