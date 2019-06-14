Tom Homan to serve as "border czar," Trump announces

Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is returning to the administration as a "border czar," President Trump announced Friday morning in a phone interview with Fox & Friends.

Homan, the president said, will be working primarily out of the White House and will spend a lot of time at the border. It's unclear exactly what Homan's job description will be. Homan stepped down from his acting post at ICE after the Senate had yet to act on his confirmation, which would have been an uphill battle, given opposition from some to his hard-line views on immigration.

The possibility of an immigration czar had been under consideration for awhile. CBS News previously reported the president was considering the appointment of such an immigration czar to oversee the implementation of his hardline immigration agenda.

The move comes as the president tries various methods to crack down on the flow of migrants at the border, most recently with the threat to level tariffs on Mexican goods.

This is a developing story.