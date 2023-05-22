Delaware Sen. Tom Carper announces he won't run for reelection in 2024

Washington — Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware announced Monday that he will not seek a fifth term in the Senate, bringing to a close a nearly 50-year career in public office.

Carper revealed his plans during a press conference in Wilmington, saying he made the decision to "run through the tape" for the final 20 months of his term "after a good deal of prayer and introspection."

"I've got miles to go and I'm going to make every day count," he said.

The senior senator from Delaware said he will spent the rest of his time in the Senate focusing on clean energy, tackling global warming and spurring economic growth, as well as ensuring the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats' landmark tax, climate and health care package, is fully implemented.

"If there is ever an opportune time to step aside and pass the torch to the next generation, it's coming. In fact, it will be here on Jan. 3, 2025, around noon," Carper said, adding, one of the greatest privileges of his life has been "the opportunity to serve the people of the first state of the United States in so many different roles in so many years."

Sen. Tom Carper speaks during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, May 22, 2023. Matt Rourke / AP

Carper, 76, is the fourth Democrat to announce they will retire at the end of their terms, joining Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. His decision not to seek reelection will create an open seat in Delaware for the 2024 election cycle and likely spur a closely watched race in the Democratic primary. At-large Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is viewed as the favorite to mount a bid to succeed Carper.

The senator said he hopes Rochester runs for his seat and told reporters he spoke with her Monday morning and offered his support for a potential Senate campaign.

Carper began his decades-long career in public service in the late 1960s, serving three tours in southeast Asia during the Vietnam War as a naval flight officer. He ended his military career in 1991 after more than 20 years of military service.

In 1976, Carper was elected Delaware state treasurer at the age of 29 and served three terms in the role. He then went on to represent the state in the U.S. House for five terms after winning a seat in 1982. Carper served two terms as Delaware's governor, starting in 1993, and mounted a successful bid for the Senate in 2000, with the urging of then-Sen. Joe Biden.

He became the senior senator for Delaware in 2009, when Mr. Biden stepped down following his election to the vice presidency. Carper has been elected to statewide office in Delaware 14 times.