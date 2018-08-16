Tom Arnold's "Hunt for the Trump Tapes" drops new trailer

Viceland's new series "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold" dropped a new trailer that shows the lengths the actor has gone to while digging into President Donald Trump's past. Arnold has promised for years that he is going to get to the bottom of rumored Trump tapes, including one that allegedly shows Mr. Trump using racist language.

The minute-long trailer, which contains profane language, shows Arnold in the car with a person fully disguised in a rabbit costume. In the teaser, Arnold says, "I've known Donald Trump for 30 years. He's the same kind of old-school dumba** that I am, but I don't think a guy like me should be president."

He vows, "I'm going to dig as deep as I have to, to expose the ugly truth about the ugly man."

The trailer shows Arnold talking to celebrity foes of Mr. Trump like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Rosie O'Donnell. It also shows a clip of Penn Jillette saying of his time on "Celebrity Apprentice," "The things he said in the room made me sick to my stomach." Arnold also interviews former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who points out that Arnold is obsessed with finding the alleged tapes. The video also shows Arnold chasing down TMZ's Harvey Levin.

The series will also feature Arnold meeting with Mark Burnett, executive producer of "The Apprentice," Ari Emmanuel, American Media CEO David Pecker and Mr. Trump's former business associate Felix Sater in addition to several investigative journalists.

Mr. Trump tweeted Monday night that the long-rumored tape of him using a racial slur on "The Apprentice" doesn't exist, contradicting former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman's claims.

In response, Arnold said that multiple people who worked for "The Apprentice" told him Mr. Trump did indeed use the N-word.

Seven @MarkBurnettTV Apprentice Employees gave statements about @realdonaldtrump saying multiple "n" words on the set of @ApprenticeNBC & 100 other horrible things. I spoke to 2 Executive Producers & Mark Burnett in person. They all said Trump's a liar & there is #TrumpTapes https://t.co/Iu2DN7FGSS — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 14, 2018

"The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold" will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 p.m. on Viceland.