Trump says "Apprentice" producer told him there's no "N-word" tape

President Trump tweeted Monday night that a long-rumored tape of him using a racial slur on "The Apprentice" does not exist, despite former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman's claims to the contrary. According to Mr. Trump, he received a call from television producer Mark Burnett, who created the reality show, assuring him that no such tape exists.
In a follow-up tweet, Mr. Trump attacked Omarosa's credibility and referred to media outlets reporting on her as "Fake news!"
According to excerpts of her forthcoming memoir released to The Guardian, Omarosa said Mr. Trump used the "N-word" repeatedly during the taping of "The Apprentice" prior to his presidency, and she claims that there is a recording of his use of the slur. The Guardian also notes that Omarosa does not write in the book that she has ever heard him say the word, either on tape or in person.
But in an interview Friday afternoon with NPR, Omarosa appeared to contradict her own book, saying that she has heard the tape on which Mr. Trump said the N-word. But in an interview Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," she said that she only heard the tape after her book had gone to press.
The White House has defended the president, slamming the former staffer's book as being "riddled with lies and false accusations." Omarosa's book is published by a division of Simon & Schuster, which is a division of CBS Corporation.