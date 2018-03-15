Toddlers missing after mom shot dead are found safe

MARKHAM, Ill. -- Two Illinois toddlers who went missing after their mother was fatally shot have been found safe, reports CBS Chicago. Their father, a person of interest in the death, remains at large.

Authorities say 27-year-old Lakisha Roby died early Wednesday after the shooting at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Markham. Police Chief Mack Sanders says she had been seen arguing with Lynn Washington, the children's father, while returning from a club with another man.

Illinois State Police announced an Amber Alert on Wednesday night for their children, 2-year-old Jordyn Washington and 3-year-old Lynn Roby. Police said Washington, who is barred from contacting the children due to a protection order, picked them up from a family friend.

Sanders said the children were found Thursday at their grandmother's house in Harvey, reports CBS Chicago. The were taken to the Markham police station.

Police are still searching for Washington and reportedly want to question him in the death. They said earlier he should be considered armed and dangerous.