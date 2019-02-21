TNT won't air "Drop the Mic" episode featuring Jussie Smollett

TNT said Thursday it isn't going to air an upcoming episode of "Drop the Mic" featuring "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett "in the interest of not being exploitative of an incredibly sensitive situation." The cable network said it would shelve the episode of the battle-rap show that pitted Smollett against Danielle Brooks, an actress on "Orange is the New Black."

Instead it will air an episode that features actress Raven-Symoné taking on comedian Ron Funches. Boy band singers Joey McIntyre and Joey Fatone will also face off.

Police allege that Smollett hired two brothers to help stage an attack on him in late January in Chicago. He told police that two masked men beat him and hurled racist and homophobic slurs during the attack.

A judge set bond at $100,00 Thursday afternoon and ordered the 36-year-old actor to surrender his passport.