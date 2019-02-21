Chicago police revealing details on Jussie Smollett arrest – live updates

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was in police custody in Chicago Thursday morning after turning himself in overnight. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and other officials were expected to brief reporters on the Smollett investigation at 10 a.m. ET.

Viewers can watch the press conference in the player above. Smollett has been accused of faking a hate crime after his story of being attacked by racist assailants unraveled.

The actor has been charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, which is a felony in Illinois. Police said Smollett lied to them last month when he claimed two masked white men shouting racist and homophobic slurs beat him up in the middle of the night near his apartment building.

Two of Smollett's acquaintances, Ola and Abel Osundairo, told investigators the actor directed and paid them to stage that attack. The men are cooperating with police and have not been charged.

This is a developing story and will be updated.