"Tipflation" may be causing tipping backlash as more digital prompts ask for tips

Customers are fed up with "tipflation"

The growth of digital payments, along with the automatic tipping prompts, may be sparking a tipping backlash among Americans, who are suffering from so-called "tipflation."

A recent survey by Bankrate, a consumer financial services company, suggests two-thirds of Americans now hold a negative view of tipping, and the number of people who always leave a tip is declining — even at sit-down restaurants — in just the last two years.

Molly Moon Neitzel, the owner of Molly Moon's Ice Cream Shop in Seattle, shared her frustration with the current tipping culture.

"I have to say I'm highly annoyed at tipping," Neitzel said. "It's really awkward, especially in the counter service interaction, to watch someone make a decision."

"It never feels good," she added.

According to credit card processor Square, nearly 75% of remote transactions now include gratuity prompts, which are even seen at drive-thrus.

Social media platforms like TikTok are filled with videos of customers questioning the necessity of leaving a tip for small purchases.

However, eliminating tipping practices can be challenging.

Cornell University professor Michael Lynn said research indicates restaurants that replace tipping with higher menu prices often face negative online ratings.

Lynn also noted that technology has made it easier for non-traditional businesses, such as electricians or plumbers, to request tips discreetly through electronic bills, avoiding the potential awkwardness of asking for gratuity in person.

When Molly Moon's ice cream shop used to accept tips, credit card processors benefitted the most due to higher processing fees, Neitzel said.

However, data from the very checkout system that prompted tipping revealed disparities in pay. Neitzel noticed that Black employees were earning less tips than their White counterparts.

"It became clear to us how unfair our total compensation system was," Neitzel said.

As a result, the company made significant changes, now offering a minimum wage of $21 per hour, along with comprehensive benefits such as healthcare, 401(k) and childcare assistance.

To cover the increased costs, prices were adjusted accordingly, but Neitzel said customers didn't end up paying more overall.

"We just shifted how the money came in," Neitzel said.