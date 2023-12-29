New York City officials detail New Year's Eve in Times Square security plan

Watch: NYPD details security plans for New Year's Eve in Times Square Watch: NYPD details security plans for New Year's Eve in Times Square 17:50

NEW YORK -- New York City officials are warning people to be on high alert this weekend, with about 1 million revelers set to celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square on Sunday.

A law enforcement bulletin obtained by CBS News warned of a likely "heightened threat of violence" through the holidays, particularly at large gatherings, by lone actors.

The NYPD said there were no specific, credible threats to New York City.

There have been nearly 500 protests in the city since the Israel-Hamas war started in October, adding a level to safety concerns this year.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials provided a briefing on New Year's Eve safety precautions on Friday. Watch it in the player above.

CBS New York's Tim McNicholas will have more on Times Square security on CBS2 News tonight.