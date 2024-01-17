Timbaland talks about being elected to Songwriters Hall of Fame: "Music really gives me a way to speak"

Timbaland on being elected to Songwriters Hall of Fame, songwriting process

Multiplatinum Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, known for collaborating with top artists like Beyonce, Jay Z, Madonna and Justin Timberlake, is among the new members for this year's Songwriters Hall of Fame. He joins other 2024 inductees including: R.E.M., Steely Dan, Hillary Lindsey and Dean Pitchford.

Timbaland said the news of the induction was unexpected.

"It caught me off guard because you know for me, I don't never look at my work to be put up on a pedestal. I just love to keep working and doing God gave me the gift to do," said Timbaland.

Discussing his creative process, Timbaland said there was a pressure of staying on top in the industry.

"You are only as good as your last hit," he said. "I think I just never falling out of love for what I do and what the gift God gave me to do. I think that's my process. It has always been my process."

Timbaland, who said he was an introverted kid, said music became a medium for expression, and eventually, a career.

"Music really gives me a way to speak because I'm not great with like, go out speaking or giving a speech…but music expresses what I'm feeling," said Timbaland. "So when I make a beat or a song and people (are) like, 'Wow, you did it,' it kind of speaks without me speaking."

The songwriters will be officially inducted on June 13 in New York City at the Marriott Marquis Hotel.