Tim Cook says Apple is "moving privacy protections forward"

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, the incoming anchor and managing editor of the "CBS Evening News," sat down with Apple CEO Tim Cook in San Jose, California for an exclusive interview after his keynote address at Monday's annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple said it is building more protections for users, including a secure "Sign in with Apple" feature for other apps.

But Cook said Apple isn't taking a shot at Facebook and Google, two other tech companies that have recently come under fire for their handling of user data.

"You know, we're not really taking a shot at anybody. We — we focus on the user. And the user wants the ability to go across numerous properties on the web without being under surveillance," Cook said. "We're moving privacy protections forward. And I — I actually think it's a very reasonable request for people to make."

Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down with Norah O'Donnell. CBS News

Cook also said users are becoming more "aware" of the importance of privacy and security.

"It's not good for our country. You can imagine an environment where everyone begins to think there's no privacy. And if there's no privacy, your freedom of expression just plummets. Because now you're going to be thinking about that everybody's gonna know every single thing you're doing. This is not good for our country, not good for democracy," Cook said.

Watch more of O'Donnell's interview with Tim Cook on "CBS This Morning," Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 7 a.m. ET, and Tuesday, June 4, 2019, on the "CBS Evening News," at 6:30 p.m. ET.