Apple's 2019 WWDC: iTunes, iOS updates expected at developers conference keynote
Apple is holding its opening keynote for the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. The iPhone maker is expected to show off new versions of iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS. There could also be some hardware announcements, like a new Mac Pro, for example.
There are also reports that Apple will announce it is doing away with iTunes, the music-media library that has been a key element of the company since 2001.
Start time: The WWDC 2019 keynote got underway on Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The event usually runs around 2 hours, though sometimes it goes even longer. You can watch live coverage from our partner site CNET in the video player at the bottom of this page.
Tim Cook unveils new Mac Pro computer
The new Mac Pro was unveiled by Apple CEO Time Cook. "It is the most powerful Mac we've ever created!" he declared.
"It has a truly gorgeous design and remarkable performance to match," Cook said during the presentation.
John Turnus, Apple VP of hardware engineering, discussed the computer's new stainless steel frame and the fact that it can run fully unconstrained without being turned off. Other features of the new Mac Pro include 1.5 terabytes of system memory, the "world's most powerful graphics card," and 1.4 kW power supply. Turnus added the new Mac Pro has three cooling fans and the monitor display will feature 120 million pixels.
Apple is calling the new Mac Pro the "most configurable, most expandable, and most powerful computer we've ever made."
Turnus said the new computer will be released this fall at a price of $5,999.
New iPad operating system
Apple introduced a new operating system for the iPad which will be called iPadOS.
iPadOS will feature a tighter grid of icons, and more tools for disposal on the home screen. Users can now pin widgets right on home screen, allowing more information at a glance.
iPadOS will feature slide-over, which allows users to move between apps in simple finger swipes, bringing aspects of one window into another through finger drops. There is also multi-window viewing capability of apps on the iPad via split-view.
Thumb drives and SD cards can now be connected to iPads, as well.
iOS 13: New Apple Maps and privacy protections
iOS 13 will feature an expanded and more detailed Apple Maps. With a targeted release date of late 2019, the new Apple Maps will include new favorites, collections, and look around features, according to Meg Frost, Apple's director of product design.
Frost said Apple Maps developers have been "driving and flying all across the U.S., collecting land and arial data to add to Apple Maps."
Apple said it is also building more protections for Apple Map users. "At Apple, we believe privacy is a fundamental human right and we engineer it into everything we do," Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, said.
iOS 13 will also feature updates to Siri's voice, which will now be smoother sounding, more human-like and entirely generated by software.
Apple also announced a secure "Sign in with Apple" feature for other apps.
Apple announces new iOS 13
Apple announced its next big release of the iOS 13 operating system for the iPhone. Chief engineer Craig Federighi presented the highlights Monday at WWDC 2019.
"It's a huge release packed with lots of capabilities," Federighi said.
Among the features of iOS 13 are unlocking Face ID 30% faster; app downloads are now 50% smaller in terms of memory, and updates are 60% smaller. The app launch speed is twice as fast and Apple Photos will be cleaner and more intuitive.
Then there is iOS "Dark Mode," which allows users to browse their phone with the background of darkened wallpaper, contrasted to the common lighter mode seen on previous incarnations of iPhone. Now with "Dark Mode," messages, the keyboard, notes and photos will have a dark background option for users, Federighi said.
There will also be new features for organizing your photos and viewing yearly or monthly highlights.
WWDC kicks off with new trailer for Cold War series
Apple announced a new show Apple TV Plus "For All Mankind," an alternative history series about what the world would be like if the Soviets landed on the moon first.
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced a surprise teaser trailer for the show during the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose on Monday. Ron Moore, who previously worked on the Battlestar Galactica reboot and Star Trek, is producing he show.
The Mac Pro will draw attention
CNET reports on rumors that a future version of the Mac Pro desktop would replace the 6-year-old design with something new and modular, and certainly less cumbersome.
Apple hasn't updated the its flagship desktop computer since 2013. In that time, competitors like Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have introduced new processors for the high-end desktop market.
Apple may announce iTunes is ending
The Apple rumor mill is focused on a report that one of the major announcements Apple will make at the 2019 WWDC is that iTunes will be replaced.
Over the weekend, it was discovered that all iTunes social media posts for Instagram and Facebook were abruptly deleted. This comes after Bloomberg reported on Friday that iTunes would be replaced by a trio of new apps for the Mac: Music, TV and Podcasts.
