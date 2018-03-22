Tillerson didn't mention Trump in his farewell address — but read between the lines

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bid farewell to his State Department Thursday, one week after President Trump announced his firing on Twitter last week. Tillerson already gave a statement the day he was ousted, making little mention of Mr. Trump and instead praising the State Department officials who work tirelessly for diplomacy.

Mr. Trump said he thought Tillerson would be "much happier" leaving the administration for another life. Tillerson's departure came after months of clashes.

Tillerson said he hopes the State Department staff "will continue to treat each other with respect."

"This can be a very mean-spirited town," Tillerson said, to applause, after saying each person should perform one act of kindness each day. "But you don't have to choose to participate in that."