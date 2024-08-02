Watch CBS News
Justice Department sues TikTok over alleged children's online privacy law violations

Washington — The Justice Department filed a federal lawsuit against TikTok on Friday, alleging that the social media platform violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. 

In the suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the Justice Department alleged TikTok knowingly permitted children to create accounts and interact with adults on the platform since 2019. The company collected and retained personal information from the children without notifying or obtaining consent from their parents, the suit said.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C.

