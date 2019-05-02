Tiger Woods to visit the White House next week

White House -- Golf champion Tiger Woods, who won his fifth Masters in April, will head to the White House next week at the invitation of President Trump, sources with knowledge of the matter confirm to CBS News. Mr. Trump, a prolific golfer and owner of several golf clubs, tweeted the day after Woods' historic win that he had spoken to the golfer to congratulate him.

In that tweet, Mr. Trump wrote that he would also be presenting Woods with the presidential medal of freedom.

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

If Woods is awarded the presidential freedom, he would be joining a small club of legendary golfers. Jack Nicklaus, and Arnold Palmer were presented with the award by former President George W. Bush and Charles Sifford received it from former President Obama.

Mr. Trump is a longtime fan of Woods, and the pair golfed with Nicklaus at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida in February.

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019

Woods won his fifth green jacket at the Masters in April, a hard-fought win after years of making headlines for personal scandals and injuries. Mr. Trump tweeted several times during the tournament, calling it "very exciting!"